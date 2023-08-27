French Government Rejects 48-Hour Evacuation Ultimatum Given To It’s Ambassador By Niger Junta

France informed General Tchiani’s military administration that it lacked the authority and legitimacy to issue the French Ambassador with a 48-hour deadline to leave the Niger Republic.

According to a report released by ARISE NEWS on its verified Twitter account on Sunday, August 27, in response to Sylvain Itte’s demand that the French government immediately leave the Niger Republic, the government insisted that only one that is constitutionally elected by the people has the authority to issue such an order.

France added that it is closely monitoring events at its embassy in Niamey, the Niger Republic’s capital. The ambassador’s approval is only coming from the Nigerien authorities who have been elected legally, the statement said in part. “The putschists do not have the authority to make this request.” Regular reviews are conducted of the operational and security conditions at our embassy.

