Fred Ohwahwa Advocates for National Reset to Propel Nigeria’s Progress

In a recent report by the Punch papers, Fred Ohwahwa, the President of the Just Friends Club of Nigeria (JFCN) and former Editor of the Saturday Guardian, said Nigerians need a rebirth as a people, or we will keep wallowing in the doldrums, while also emphasising the urgent need to reset Nigeria as a nation.

Speaking at their 10th anniversary annual lecture in Abuja, Ohwahwa highlighted the necessity for a rebirth of the country’s values and systems.

According to Ohwahwa, a comprehensive reset is essential in various aspects, including infrastructural development, the educational sector, healthcare, internal security, the economy, politics, and value systems. He stressed the significance of resetting at individual, communal, corporate, and government levels to facilitate a positive transformation.

In his final call for a national reset, Ohwahwa concluded by saying, “We need a rebirth as a people. Otherwise, we will keep wallowing in the doldrums.”

what are your thoughts on this?

Oj_Gist (

)