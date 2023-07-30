France and the US have perfectly set a TRAP for ECOWAS to go into a total war in the region- Garba

According to a news that was published by the Vanguard paper online this evening, it was reported that the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, today, Sunday, issued a seven-day ultimatum to the military in Niger Republic, to restore ousted President Muhammed Bazoum to office.

It was reported that this decision of the extraordinary session of the Authority that was presided over by its Chairman, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Abuja, followed its deliberations on developments in the country, where President Mohamed Bazoum has been held by members of his presidential guards for days and if the Niger President is not released within seven days, ECOWAS will use military force.

However, while Adamu Garba, who happens to be a famous Nigerian politician was reacting to this on his official Twitter handle this evening, he said that the France and the United States of America, have succeeded in their plans.

He said, “The West, under France and the US have perfectly set a TRAP for ECOWAS to go into a total war in the region.Any mistake of military intervention in Niger Republic means we are done with.Any military coup that lasted beyond 24 hours becomes successful. At that point, the military would have secured the approvals of all the stakeholders of that country. Trying any military means of restoring order means a total war against our neighbors, particularly when the people are happily jubilant.”

He said that in essence, this means that we will be shooting missiles against each, other across our own borders, which will result to a total catastrophe against our countries and peoples.

He said, “Imagine the influx of refugees from Niger Republic into Nigeria, with our current dearth situation in the country. This should never be imagined.”

Adamu Garba said that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, must be courageous enough to resist French and United States of America’s pressure on the ECOWAS to wage any military action against Niger Republic, as he suggested that we must use non-kinetic, and diplomatic approach as regarding the situation in Niger.

He said that if we should make the mistake of involving military means in Niger Republic, then we may end up inviting more internal problems to ourselves, and to the effort we have made so hard in building a democratic government in the continent of Africa.

While concluding, Adamu said the truth about the matter is that, the West-Africa has failed to protect it own democracy and our only option now, is to learn from the failures of the affected countries and prevent such from repeating itself, but not taking decision that will completely destroy our own region in the interest of Western powers, against our security interests.

