FRA vs IRL: Match Preview And Kickoff Time

In the 2024 Euro qualification, France will host the Republic of Ireland on Thursday. France leads Group B, with Ireland in third place. France won the first leg 1-0 in Dublin, making it three wins in a row over Ireland.

France leads Group B with 12 points after winning all four qualifiers. Didier Deschamps’ men have dominated, scoring nine goals while conceding none. They hold a six-point lead at the top and will greatly improve their prospects of qualifying if they win on Thursday.

Les Bleus have been in good form in recent years and have moved on from their Nations League defeat. They have won 10 of their last 13 matches, putting them in back-to-back World Cup finals. France has won 10 of the 19 encounters with Ireland, including two in Euro qualifiers. In their most recent match, the hosts defeated Greece 1-0 at home.

In Group B, the Republic of Ireland has struggled to get underway. They have played three matches, winning one and losing two. Ireland is three points behind Greece, which holds the final qualifying slot.

Stephen Kenny’s men arrive for this match after a morale-boosting 3-0 home win against Gibraltar to get their qualifying campaign started. The victory broke a seven-match winless streak in which the Boys in Green had lost four times. Ireland hasn’t beaten France since a 3-2 victory in World Cup qualifiers 42 years ago.

KICKOFF TIME: France versus Ireland match will go down on Thursday at 7:45PM Nigerian time.

