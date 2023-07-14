Fr. Oluoma Chinenye reveals 3 major reasons why men should avoid beating their wives

Fr. Oluoma Chinenye John, a priest of the Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja, Nigeria, is recognized for his roles as a Preacher, Teacher, Counselor, and Musician. In a recent address, he discussed the topic of men’s power and authority in relation to their wives.

The cleric emphasized that men possess the physical power to physically harm their wives, but they do not possess the rightful authority to do so. He cautioned against misusing this power, noting that many men today find themselves in spiritual bondage due to their mistreatment of their spouses.

Fr. Oluoma elaborated on the reasons why beating one’s wife is unacceptable. Firstly, he highlighted that men lack the authority to use their power in such a manner. Secondly, he emphasized the special position women hold in the eyes of God. He acknowledged that women possess spiritual privileges and rights. The cleric conveyed the message that women have a unique connection with God, citing biblical warnings against mistreating widows, orphans, and strangers. According to him, there are actions that women may undertake which God might overlook, while men would face consequences for similar actions.

“On this note, One of the major reasons you should not beat your wife is that you have the power but you don’t have the authority. Secondly, women are special to God. And thirdly, they have spiritual privileges and rights with God. This is to tell you that There is something about women that touches God. And That is why we were warned not to maltreat widows, orphans, and strangers in the Bible. This is because There are things women will do that God will overlook. But if men try that, they will face consequences for their actions”.

Expanding on his point, Fr. Oluoma referenced the story of Adam and Eve in the Garden of Eden. He drew attention to the fact that when Eve ate the forbidden fruit, God remained silent. However, when Adam also partook of it, God intervened and issued immediate judgment.

Fr. Oluoma Chinenye John, an esteemed priest of the Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja, shared insights on the power and authority of men in relation to their wives. He urged men not to abuse their physical power, reminding them that their authority is limited. He underscored the special status of women in the eyes of God and their spiritual privileges. He drew attention to the biblical warning against mistreating vulnerable individuals. Lastly, he referred to the story of Adam and Eve to highlight the potential consequences of men’s actions compared to women’s actions.

Video , start from 20 seconds

GlobalHealthInfoBlog (

)