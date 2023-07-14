NEWS

Fr. Kelvin Ugwu Reveals Why Some Pastors Today Are Mostly After Money And Fame.

Rev Father Kelvin Ugwu is the parish priest of a Catholic church in Kalembe, Malawi where he oversees 51 outstations.

While speaking his verified Facebook page and visiting the video he shares the cleric reportedly stated that “What is happening with the Guinness world record that Nigerians seemed to have suddenly become aware of. This is to tell you that Once Nigerians sense that there is money and fame in a particular endeavour, they will be there in their numbers.

Speaking further he said “People usually break the Guinness world record just for the name. But If you check well, you will notice that a lot of the people on the Guinness Record do those things naturally with or without the Guinness record. But for Nigerians, it is totally different. This is the same with people opening churches here and there. Anybody that want to go into ministry will be willing to be properly trained for it and are often not after being the founder of a church.

Speaking further he said “There are others who will abandon even their well-paying jobs and choose to be like Francis of Assisi who sold all he has and gave the money to the poor, or John the Baptist, who lived in the wilderness, eating wild honey and dressed in Carmel’s hair with a leather belt around his waist. But it is quiet unfortunate that, it is all mostly about money and fame now. Only very few have a true calling for this work.

