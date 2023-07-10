Fr. Kelvin Ugwu Reacts After Panel Finds Mmesoma Ejikeme Guilty Of Faking Her Jamb Result

A committee appointed by the government of Anambra State has officially verified that Mmesoma Ejikeme manipulated her UTME result, revealing that her actual score was 249, not the previously claimed 362.

The clergyman asserted that truth will ultimately prevail, even if it takes a considerable amount of time. He expressed his willingness to tolerate a thief or an adulterer, but he firmly stated that he could not tolerate a liar.

In response to this revelation, Rev. Fr. Kelvin Ugwu recently posted a series of ten lessons on his verified Facebook account. He posed a crucial question, questioning whether forgery is only considered a serious offense when committed by the less privileged. He expressed his surprise at the swift action taken by JAMB in this particular case and suggested that if the same level of efficiency could be applied to all individuals in Nigeria, it could bring about positive changes in the country.

Rev. Fr. Kelvin Ugwu further commented, stating that if public officials could swiftly address the wrongdoings of the wealthy, government officials, and the privileged class as they did with the poor and less fortunate, it might lead to significant improvements in Nigeria. He sought an answer to the question of whether forgery is only considered a major crime when committed by those in poverty.

Continuing his discussion through subsequent posts, the Catholic priest made an allegation that the current President manipulated the election that brought him to power, emphasizing the absence of swift action in that case.

