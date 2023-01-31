Fr Alia Pays Condolence Visit To Governor Sule Of Nasawara State Over Son’s Death

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The 2023 Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress APC in Benue State, Rev Fr Dr Hyacinth Iormem Alia Sunday, paid condolence visit to the Governor of Nasarawa State, Engr. Abdullahi A. Sule in his country home, Gudi in Akwanga local government area of Nasarawa State.

Governor Abdullahi A. Sule loss his son, Alhaji Hassan AA Sule at the early hours of Friday, January 27, 2023 after a brief illness.

While extending his most sincere condolences to the Goverment and People of Nasarawa State, Fr. Alia said it’s hard to argue that anything can be more painful than the death of a child.

He envisaged the traumatic experiences associated with such a significant loss and prayed God to console Governor Abdullahi Sule, the deceased immediate family, and also give them the strength and comfort they need to get through the difficult moment.

Responding, Governor Abdullahi A. Sule appreciated the Benue APC Governorship Candidate for his thoughtful decision of visiting and sharing in his moment of grief.

Governor Sule said he has heard of Fr. Alia and understood how he has been loved by Benue people.

Sule said he was optimistic that Fr. Alia will win in the forthcoming elections even as he advised the latter to work for the over all interest of Benue people when he becomes the governor.

Fr. Alia was accompanied on the visit by the Benue APC Deputy Governorship Candidate, Barrister Sam Ode, Prof. Steven Torkuma Ugba, L. Sheik Ibrahim Aliu, Hassan Dan Laraba and Alhaji Dash amongst others.

ISAAC UZAAN,

Media Aide to Rev Fr Dr Hyacinth Alia

