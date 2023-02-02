Fr Alia Condemns The Killing Of DPO In Benue, Mourns With IG, CP

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 General Elections in Benue State, Rev. Fr. Dr. Hyacinth Iormem Alia, has sent his deepest condolences to the Inspector General of Police (IG), Alkali Baba Usman CFR, the Commissioner of Police, Benue State Command, CP Wale Abbas, and the entire Nigeria Police Force over the killing of the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Naka Police Division, SP Mamud Abubarkar, at the Makurdi-Naka Road, by unidentified men.

The Nigerian Police Force, Benue State Command, had issued a Press Statement, breaking the news that the DPO posted in Naka, the headquarters of Gwer-West local government area of the state, was killed while on an official assignment as a lead team of the force to engage the armed gunmen who blocked the Makurdi-Naka Road, where a gun duel between the police and the hoodlums lasted, in the course of which the Late Mamud sustained gun injuries and was rushed to General Hospital Naka, where his death was eventually confirmed.

The Governorship Candidate, while describing the deceased’s killing as a heroic supreme price for his nation, and Benue State in particular, for the protection of lives and property, said there is a need for the state government to do their bit by supporting the police by providing decent accommodation, educational support for the children of the officers, as well as the welfare of the retired and serving police officers, as a way of showing appreciation for officers who serve and make sacrifices for their nation.

“Having police officers who aren’t well motivated affects the security of the country.” Police officers with low morale won’t discharge their duties as law enforcement agents. Their effectiveness will be hampered as well by a lack of necessary working tools such as modern crime-fighting technology, transportation, and a pleasant working environment.

“The root causes of the poor welfare system need to be addressed.” To begin, the police require funding, which must be closely monitored to ensure that it reflects in the life of an average police officer. There should also be effective feedback mechanisms to attempt to address the complaints of officers, especially the rank and file. Similarly, the Ministry of Police Affairs and the Police Service Commission should push for improvements across board. This includes recruitment, training, discipline and promotion.

“Inadequate funding of the police is also another factor contributing to their low performance.” At N403 billion, the 2020 budget for the Nigeria Police was the highest it had been allocated in the past 5 years in terms of amount. This might seem like a large number. But it is only a little over a quarter of the total security budget. Five years ago, the budget for the police made up a third of the total security budget. “So there is a need to strengthen and motivate our security apparatus to enable them to discharge their duties effectively,” he said.

He expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased and commended the State Commissioner of Police for ordering his men to swing into action by deploying the tactical units of the command to the area to bring the perpetrators of the act to justice and prevent further mechanical failure of law and order.

DONALD KUMUN,

Deputy Director of Communications (Public Affairs), Alia/Ode 2023 Governorship Campaign Organization, Benue State.

