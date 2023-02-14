FPRO Adejobi Reacts As A Man Was Reportedly Beaten For Tearing Peter Obi’s Poster

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

FPRO Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi took to Twitter to react as a man was reportedly assaulted for tearing the campaign posters of Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi. A man named Abiodun Sanusi who tagged prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi in a trending video of the man being assaulted noted that the mob was serving jungle justice because an election motivated violence.

Reacting to the man’s post, Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi said that there are questions that need to be asked, if the said video is real and if the victim being assaulted tore Peter Obi’s Poster.

He also noted that if the man tore the poster, another question that should be asked is if the campaign posters were pasted on his property. He said that the two parties involved need to be asked a couple of questions so that the authorities can judge what transpired in the video because it will be wrong to jump to conclusions.

Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi noted that these kinds of cases do not require to be treated with force sometimes, as some people have seen the election as a do-or-die affair. He said that the DSS and Police should be allowed to handle it, as both agencies have ways to approach such cases. See his post below.

