Four Ways Arsenal’s Midfield Could Look Next Season After Signing Rice and Havertz

Mikel Arteta has made revamping his midfield his biggest priority in the current transfer window. The English manager has therefore signed two midfielders in the summer transfer window.

So far, Kai Havertz has joined the club in a deal worth €70 million while Declan Rice has also signed on the dotted lines for €117 million. Both stars would be added to an already rich Arsenal midfield that has only lost Granit Xhaka, who was sold to Bayer Leverkusen.

Currently, Mikel Arteta has six senior midfielders in his rank and would be tasked with assembling them in the best possible way next season. Therefore, we would be taking a look at four ways Mikel Arteta’s midfield three could look next season.

With the departure of Xhaka and the intentional signing of Kai Havertz and Declan Rice, it is clear that Mikel Arteta would make his two newly acquired midfielders and Martin Odegaard the first-choice combination.

However, in cup ties or the occurrence of injuries, we could see Thomas Partey playing the holding midfield role while Declan Rice plays the box-to-box midfielder. Martin Odegaard would naturally play the number ten role.

Mikel Arteta could also decide to give Emile Smith-Rowe more game time, thereby combining him with Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard.

In another scenario, Jorginho could play as the holding midfielder while Declan Rice and Kai Havertz play further forward.

