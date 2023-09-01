Four teenagers arrested in Adamawa over cybercrime

Law enforcement authorities in Adamawa State have apprehended four teenagers on charges of cybercrime in the state capital, Yola. The suspects has reportedly admitted to the police that they have been involved in hacking individuals’ bank accounts and engaging in fraudulent activities since December of the previous year, DAILY POST reports.

According to the State Police Public Relations Officer, Suleiman Nguroje, the apprehension was carried out by officers from the Criminal Investigation Department of the Police, who acted based on credible intelligence reports. The suspects were apprehended at Shagari Phase 2, a residential community situated in Yola South Local Government Area.

Identified as Jamilu Abubakar (21), Asab Vitalis (18), Honest Zubairu (16), and Paul Ladan Vanasha (17), all residents of Shagari Phase 2, the suspects reportedly confessed to their illicit activities. Nguroje explained that the suspects employed advanced techniques and skills to hack into people’ s bank accounts and subsequently withdraw funds.

He further disclosed that the investigation unveiled that the accused have been perpetrating these crimes since December 2022. As a result of the police operation, a seizure of evidence was made, including counterfeit US $8, 300 notes, an iPhone, and three Android smartphones. These items were reportedly recovered from the arrested teenagers. State Commissioner of Police, CP Afolabi Babatola, has taken a decisive stance on the matter.

He has reportedly directed that the necessary legal procedures be followed, including a thorough investigation and the completion of due processes. Following this, the four suspects will be presented before a court of law to face the allegations against them. Individuals are advised to regularly update their passwords, enable two- factor authentication, and be cautious while sharing personal and financial information online.

The apprehension of these four teenagers signals the commitment of law enforcement agencies in Adamawa State to clamp down on cybercrime activities.

