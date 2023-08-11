Four Premier League Coaches Who Could Get Sacked Before Dec If They Fail To Impress

The Premier League is regarded as one of the most difficult leagues in the world and many coaches easily bear the brunt of their owners and fans when things are not going fine.

Just a few nights ago, Wolverhampton relieved their Coach of his duties, hence, this made me carefully analyze and also select four Premier League Coaches that may lose their job if they fail to perform well before the start of December.

1. Mauricio Pochentiho;

The Chelsea coach may come under fire if the Blues show no sign of success this season before December.

Chelsea has a track record of getting coaches fired without hesitation, hence, Pochentiho needs to be aware.

2. Nottingham’s Coach;

Steve Cooper must be careful and wary of Nottingham’s performance this season as he may face the wrath of the fans and the owner considering the huge investment made.

3. Tottenham’s coach, Ange Postecoglou;

The former Celtic should also be careful and wary of Tottenham’s performance.

4. Roy Hodgson;

The Crystal Palace coach is another name on the radar.

