Four players who could make their debut for Chelsea on Wednesday in the EFL round two game.

Chelsea football club will on Wednesday return to football actions but this time it will be in the EFL cup competition rather than the English premier league, their failure to qualify for an European competitions last season means that they will join the EFL cup in the round two stage.

While it is unusual to see Chelsea play at this stage, it could be a blessing in disguise for the London club as many of their young players could get a chance to compete and show their worth to head coach Mauricio Pochettino.

Chelsea vs Fc Wimbledon on Wednesday in the EFL round two game X photos.

Below we look at four players who could be making their full debut on Wednesday.

Djordje Petrovic. The Serbian goalkeeper joined Chelsea a couple of days ago and will be fighting it out with Robert Sanchez for a spot in Mauricio Pochettino starting lineup, on Wednesday he could have his chance to start his journey as a Chelsea player.

Djordje Petrovic Chelsea FC

Deivid Washington. Nicolas Jackson will likely be rested for this game and Armando Broja is not fully ready for a return to first team activities, Chelsea are clearly short in the attacking department, that could give way for talented Brazilian teenager Deivid Washington to make his debut for Chelsea.

Deivid Washington joined Chelsea from Santos Chelsea FC

Romeo La. ﻿The midfielder joined Chelsea from Southampton, he has resumed training sessions with the first team squad and Wednesday could be an ideal time to give him his debut in a Chelsea colour.

Romeo La Twitter photos

Diego Moreira. The Portuguese youngster joined Chelsea from Benfica on a free transfer, Chelsea opted against sending him out on loan and was in the match day squad against Luton last week Friday, Wednesday could see him make his debut for the club.

Diego Moreira Twitter photos

