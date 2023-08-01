Four Passengers Killed, Others Seriously Wounded As Bus Collides With Moving Vehicle In Jigawa

According to DAILY POST,a terrific collision involving two automobiles along the Gumel-Kano highway,situated in Jigawa state ultimately resulted in about no less than four fatalities as ten other victims were left in critical condition after sustaining varied wounds and injuries from the unfortunate occurrence.

Following the information obtained by news reporters,on Monday,31st July 2023,the above-mentioned incident was corroborated to members of the pres a Road Traffic Report (RTC) by one Mr Ibrahim Gambo,who appears to be a correspondent of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Dutse,the capital city of Jigawa state after being approached for comments about it.

As narrated by the FRSC correspondent,Ibrahim Gambo,the bloody occurrence transpired during the wee hours of Monday morning at approximately 12:25a.m along Achauya hamlet in Gumel Local Government Area LGA of the state, whereby a bus crashed into an approaching vehicle face-to-face,which made the collision very fatal and led to the death of several persons and hospitalization of others.

Speaking further, a press report,the FRSC correspondent went on to say that,“a commercial bus (Sharon) with registration number GML 260 XX carrying passengers was involved in a collision with a truck with registration number GUS 648 XA coming from the opposite direction”.

“It could be attributed to speed violation and loss of control, 14 persons, consisting of 11 males and three females, were involved in the crash”, he narrated.

Furthermore,he also noted that although seven men and three women are currently being taken care of at an undisclosed medical facility where they were rushed to, emphasizing that the same thing cannot be said for the remaining four other men as they were pronounced dead by medical professionals who attended to them after succumbing to injuries sustained during the accident.

In the meantime,Mr Ibrahim Gambo appealed to all road users especially the commercial ones to always adhere to all the laid down rules and regulations guiding the affairs of the road while affirming that,drivers should avoid late night travels by all cost as well as taking a break after every four hours of every journey on the road rather than exhausting themselves only to make silly mistakes that would cost the precious lives of others.

