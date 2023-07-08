Four Gunmen Killed by Nigerian Police in Enugu State While Trying To Enforce Sit-At-Home

The Nigerian Police Force’s Enugu State Command claims to have dismantled a five-man gunman gang that was trying to impose a sit-at-home order in Enugu early on Friday.

In a statement released late on Friday night, the Command’s spokesperson, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, made this disclosure. He recalled that earlier that day, the police had reported that the Awkunanaw Division of the Command’s operatives had stopped the criminals at One-Day, Awkunanaw, Enugu, and engaged them in a gunfight as they were stealing an ENTRACO-branded Sharon minivan for their deadly operation.

Despite escaping with severe bullet wounds, a thorough examination of the car turned up an AK-47 rifle with a magazine filled with 19 live rounds of 7.62 caliber, two petrol bomb bottles, and other evidence that could have been used against them.

However, the PPRO provided an update on the operation, stating, “Further to the earlier report on Police tives serving in Awkunanaw Division of the Command dislodging armed subversive criminal elements who attempted to impose the illegal sit-at-home order, in the early hours of today, 07/07/2023, a joint team of tactical Police tives of the Command have further uncovered and recovered the lifeless bodies of four (4) of the male hoodlums.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Ammani, has reaffirmed that the Police and other Security Forces in the State shall not desist in their efforts to ensure the highest level of security and safety of the law-abiding citizens as they go about their legitimate businesses. However, he begs for their ongoing assistance,” the statement said.

Teejanyy (

)