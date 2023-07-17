Four Football Stars Who Left Their Clubs for Their Fierce Rivals

Football is a game in which there are lots of rivalries. However, it’s nothing new to see players leave their clubs to join their fiercest rivals. We would be looking at four players who have been guilty of this in recent memory.

The rivalry between Manchester United and Manchester City is well known. Since the days of Sir Alex Ferguson and the early days of Manchester City’s new owners, the rivalry was even more heated. This is why it felt like a betrayal when Carlos Tevez after enjoying a productive time at Manchester United, which spanned two seasons, left for Manchester City. As he was already a fan favourite at Old Trafford, to the fans, it felt like he betrayed the club when he left for the Etihad Stadium in 2009.

Robin Van Persie was also at the centre of a controversial situation when he joined Manchester United from Arsenal in 2012. He was hugely criticized by Arsenal fans but his time at Old Trafford was a success as he went ahead to win the English Premier League with the Red Devils. He also finished the season as the highest goalscorer in the league.

Robert Lewandowski became one of the players who left Borussia Dortmund for Bayern Munich in 2014. As is known, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are two of the biggest football clubs in the German Bundesliga. Therefore, the fans of Borussia Dortmund weren’t happy when the Polish star moved to their fierce rivals.

In 2011, Andrea Pirlo left AC Milan for Juventus. At the time, both clubs were great rivals. The move also came at a time when AC Milan’s prominence was declining while Juventus was becoming a force to be reckoned with in the Italian Serie A. He went ahead to win successive Scudetto titles with the Old Ladies, where he also retired.

