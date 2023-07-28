Four Ex-Govs, Seven Women, 17 Others Make Tinubu’s Ministerial List

On Thursday, after much anticipation, Femi Gbajabiamila, the Chief of Staff to the President, finally presented Bola Tinubu’s ministerial list before the Senate. The list, dated July 27, 2023, and titled ‘Request For Confirmation Of Ministerial-Nominees,’ contained 28 nominees.

Tinubu’s nominations included politicians like former governors Dave Umahi (Ebonyi), Nasir El Rufai (Kaduna), and Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa). Notable figures such as Presidential spokesman Dele Alake, acting National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Abubakar Kyari, and Senior Advocate of Nigeria Lateef Fagbemi also made the list.

Among the 28 nominees, 25% were women and 75% were men. The women nominated included Betta Edu, Doris Aniche Uzoka, Hannatu Musawa, Nkiru Onyeojiocha, Stella Okotete, Uju Kennedy Ohaneye, and Iman Suleiman Ibrahim.

In contrast to previous administrations, Tinubu transmitted his ministerial list to the National Assembly just one day before his constitutional deadline of July 28, 2023. The delay in appointing ministers had been a point of criticism in past administrations, affecting the swift take-off of governance.

The list was divided among different geo-political zones, with nominees from North-East, North-West, North-Central, South-West, South-South, and South-East regions.

Overall, the submission of Tinubu’s ministerial list marks a significant step towards forming his cabinet and initiating his administration’s policies and programs.

Ambaz (

)