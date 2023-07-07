Four Categories Of People Who Do Not Have The Right To Pray With The Name Of Jesus – Pastor Kumuyi

Pastor W.F. Kumuyi, the General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry spoke to his members on, “The Father’s Answer To Prayer In The Son’s Name” at a recent Revival Hour Service.

In one of his subtopics, he spoke about, “The Character Of Petitioners Through His Name” and said that who are the people who can actually ask in the name of Jesus? Believers. At this time, Judas had gone out, he was no more with the Lord. Same for the Pharisees and doubters, those who ridiculed Him, the traditionalists, they were not there. Only His disciples were with Him.

He then revealed four categories of people who do not have the right to pray with the name of Jesus

1. Those who profane the name of the Lord

Those who profane the Lord’s name cannot stand in God’s presence to pray. We must honour and hold His name in high esteem (Leviticus 20:3,7; Deuteronomy 5:11).

2. Blasphemers

Those who blaspheme the name of the Lord are foolish, those who call His name on every little thing. They do not have the right to call the Father in the name of Jesus (Psalm 74:18) Our tongues must be cleansed and crucified so that when we mention the name of Jesus, we will be heard.

3. Those with dirty and defiled life

He said that if you live a dirty and defiled life, you will make people to blaspheme and cast aspersion on the name of Jesus. Our lives, heart and tongues must be clean. The life we live should be Christ-exalting and glorifying (2 Timothy 2:19).

4. Those who are unclean and living in iniquity

He said, “Remember how the seven sons of Sceva were adjuring demons when they ought to have commanded them? They could not command because their hands were not clean. The evil spirits did not recognize them like they did Jesus and Paul. They leapt upon the impostors and dealt with them that they left the house naked and wounded. Demons and devils recognize both the saved and the unsaved. He will cleanse and change your life after which you will be able to ask for anything in Jesus name. Anything you do must glorify God for your prayers to be answered.

Finally, he said, “If you live in sin and evil and have not repented and use the Name of Jesus, it is a waste of time because Heaven does not recognize hypocrites, hard-hearted sinners, online fraudsters, backsliders, false representatives, fornicators, adulterers, swindlers and sinners. They are not Kingdom Citizens and as such do not have authority to use the Name of Jesus until they are converted, and born again. Thanks be to God that the blood of Jesus can wash and make clean.”

