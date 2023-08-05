Four Big Transfer Deals That Have Been Completed in the Last Few Days

Chelsea has continued its spending spree this summer. The English Premier League club initially focused on offloading players who are deemed surplus to requirement by the new manager but are now focused on strengthening the squad available to Mauricio Pochettino.

Since the beginning of the new month, the club has signed two of the most exciting players in Europe currently.

Chelsea sealed the signing of Lesley Ugochukwu on August 1. The English Premier League club swooped in for the French midfielder who was attracting plenty of interest from other big European clubs.

As a 19-year-old, the Blues have marked the continuation of their youth-based transfer policy. Lesley Ugochukwu was signed for €27 million.

Although Chelsea needs a defensive midfielder who could complement Enzo Fernandez in the middle of the park, it is believed that Ugochukwu isn’t that player just yet as he could be loaned to Strasbourg to continue his development.

Chelsea has also signed Axel Disasi to replace Wesley Fofana who would be missing the first half of the season due to injury.

Axel Disasi is a player who has five years experience of playing at the highest level with Reims and AS Monaco. Therefore, he is expected to feature more prominently for the Blues next season. The French centre-back was signed for €45 million.

Two other major signings have been completed and announced in the current transfer window in the last few hours.

Manchester United unveiled their new striker Rasmus Hojlund at Old Trafford before the game against Lens. The Red Devils signed the Danish striker in a deal that could exceed €75 million.

Manchester City also announced the monumental signing of Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig in a deal with €90 million. This would make the Croatian international the most expensive defender in the history of football.

