Four Big Deals That Have Been Completed in the Last Few Days in the Current Transfer Window

The current transfer window has been supplying football lovers with plenty of top deals and it is quite easy to lose track of all the deals completed so far. This is why we are here to give you updates on four big deals that have taken place in the last few days.

Just yesterday, Manchester City sold yet another of their best players. The English Premier League club allowed Riyad Mahrez to leave the club for the Saudi Pro League club, Al-Ahli. This would make the Algerian star one of the highest earners in world football. Riyad Mahrez was sold to the Saudi Arabian club for €35 million.

A few days ago, Al-Nassr completed the signing of Manchester United full-back, Alex Telles in a deal worth €7 million. The Red Devils allowed the Brazilian left-back to leave the club as he had lost his place in the team since Erik ten Hag arrived at the club.

Alex Telles spent the whole of last season on loan at Sevilla and he impressed at the club but due to the Spanish La Liga club’s financial situation, a permanent deal wasn’t possible.

A few days ago, Samuel Chukwueze completed a surprising move to the Italian Serie A club, AC Milan. The Nigerian attacker had a good season with Villarreal last season and this caught the eye of AC Milan who have been convinced enough to invest €20 million in him.

Liverpool was forced to let its captain, Jordan Henderson leave the club a couple of days ago. The English Premier League club was preparing for next season with Jordan Henderson in mind but an offer from Saudi Pro League club, Al-Ettifaq has changed the plans. The club paid Liverpool €14 million to secure the services of the English midfielder.

