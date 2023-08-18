Four (4) Possible Causes Of Anus Rash On A Newly Born Baby

Do you know that there are certain reasons or causes of rashes on the baby’s anus that is not usually due to the use of diaper? Sometimes mothers conclude that the reason why there are rashes on their baby’s anus is due to the diaper being used or how its being used.

However, there are some other treatable causes of rash on the baby’s anus. So in this article in line with a publication on Healthline, we are going to have a look at some of the causes of rash on the baby’s anus.

What Are The Causes Of Rash On The Baby’s Anus?

1. Psoriasis – this is a one of the causes of rash on the baby’s anus and it looks so much like diaper rash or yeast infection if not closely examined. The good news however is that psoriasis is more like a skin problem that doctors can handle easily once the right medication is applied. So don’t always assume the rash is due to diaper.

2. Seborrheic dermatitis – this is another cause of rashes on the baby’s anus or any other part of their bodies. It can appear like a read rash that has some yellow or oily patches under the diaper and in some skin folds such as armpit, face and neck. It is also treatable, so make sure you take your baby to the hospital.

3. impetigo – this is a highly contagious skin infection that is caused by the bacteria known as group A streptococcus and Staphylococcus aureus. It looks more like wounds or sores instead of a rash and this wounds may rupture and ooze on different parts of the baby’s body. If you notice such things on your baby’s anus, rush to the hospital.

4. Heat rash or prickly heat may also be the cause of the rash on your baby’s anus. These are to y bumps that form on any part of the body that is deprived of adequate air for sometime. It is very harmless and usually doesn’t require attention of a doctor, just allow quality air to pass through this part of the baby’s body.

Kwajaffa (

)