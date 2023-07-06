Forum Urges Obasanjo, Others To Support Tinubu

The Northern Youth Leaders Forum (NYLF) in Ogun State has called on former President Olusegun Obasanjo and other influential figures to support President Bola Tinubu in his efforts to transform Nigeria. Initially opposed to Tinubu’s presidential ambition, the NYLF now recognizes his bold decisions over the past month as evidence of his capability and potential for improving the country’s future.

Com. Elliot Afiyo, the National President of NYLF, officially appealed to Obasanjo in a written letter and expressed the group’s desire to visit him in person. Afiyo also urged traditional and religious leaders to rally behind Tinubu’s administration and contribute to its success.

According to Afiyo, the emergence of President Tinubu is seen as a divine intervention by God to bring freedom and empowerment to the Nigerian people and establish a foundation based on patriotism for the country’s overall development.

The NYLF believes that Tinubu’s journey from winning the party primary to his campaign, election, and subsequent inauguration is a testament to the guiding hand of God. Therefore, they seek Obasanjo’s support to help liberate the country by endorsing President Tinubu.

