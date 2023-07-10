Forms Of Government Nigeria Has Practiced Since Gaining Independence

On October 1, 1960, Nigeria gained independence from the British Empire and was added to the growing list of independent nations which the United Kingdom had set aside to grant independence to become a sovereign state according to Premiumtimesng. Since gaining independence from British colonial rule in 1960, Nigeria has practiced three forms of government.

1. Parliamentary Government:

Initially, Nigeria adopted a parliamentary system of government based on the British model. It had a bicameral legislature consisting of the House of Representatives and the Senate. The Prime Minister served as the head of government and was responsible for forming a cabinet of ministers from elected members of parliament. This system prevailed from 1960 until 1966.

2. Military Government

In 1966, Nigeria experienced its first military coup which marked the beginning of a series of military interventions in the country’s politics. The military ruled Nigeria for long periods first under Major General Johnson Aguiyi Ironsi, and then under various military heads of state such as General Yakubu Gowon, General Olusegun Obasanjo, and General Ibrahim Babangida. During military rule, governance was characterized by decrees suspension of democratic institutions, and a centralized command structure.

3. Presidential Government

In 1999, Nigeria transitioned back to a civilian government under a presidential system. This system adopted a federal structure with the President serving as both the head of state and the head of government. The President is elected through a popular vote and holds executive powers including the ability to appoint ministers and head various government agencies. The President also presides over a bicameral legislature consisting of the Senate and the House of Representatives. This system is still in practice in Nigeria today.

