NEWS

Former VP Osinbajo gets Global Appointment

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 9 hours ago
0 368 1 minute read

Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, the ex-Vice President of Nigeria, has acquired a fresh role that will engage him in substantial activities. After serving as vice president for eight years, Osinbajo concluded his tenure on May 29, 2023.

Taking to his Facebook account on Tuesday, the esteemed professor revealed the news of his recent appointment.

With great enthusiasm, he declared his appointment as the Global Advisor for the Global Energy Alliance, an organization dedicated to fostering sustainable energy solutions for the betterment of both humanity and the planet.

Osinbajo expressed his determination to collaborate towards facilitating investments in the renewable energy industry and enhancing Africa’s representation in the worldwide carbon market ACMI.

Emphasizing his admiration for GEAPP’s swift accomplishments, the ex-vice president commended the organization’s dedication to assisting developing nations in transitioning to clean energy.

Their approach incorporates strategies that guarantee widespread energy availability, stimulate economic progress, create employment opportunities, and foster sustainable livelihoods, all while addressing pressing climate objectives.

Osinbajo enthusiastically welcomed the chance to collaborate with the Global Energy Alliance, affirming their joint resolve to revolutionize the energy sector.

Temmyabbe (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 9 hours ago
0 368 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

I’ve Decided To Support The Government Financially To Ensure That We Complete Our Airport- Babalola

1 hour ago

Slay With Any Of These Stunning Cord Lace Styles To Your Next Outing

2 hours ago

Police Carried Out No Investigation Before Charging Me To Court – Stella Oduah

2 hours ago

What You Should Do Regularly As You Age To Keep Your Pènis And Prostate Healthy

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button