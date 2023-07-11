Former VP Osinbajo gets Global Appointment

Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, the ex-Vice President of Nigeria, has acquired a fresh role that will engage him in substantial activities. After serving as vice president for eight years, Osinbajo concluded his tenure on May 29, 2023.

Taking to his Facebook account on Tuesday, the esteemed professor revealed the news of his recent appointment.

With great enthusiasm, he declared his appointment as the Global Advisor for the Global Energy Alliance, an organization dedicated to fostering sustainable energy solutions for the betterment of both humanity and the planet.

Osinbajo expressed his determination to collaborate towards facilitating investments in the renewable energy industry and enhancing Africa’s representation in the worldwide carbon market ACMI.

Emphasizing his admiration for GEAPP’s swift accomplishments, the ex-vice president commended the organization’s dedication to assisting developing nations in transitioning to clean energy.

Their approach incorporates strategies that guarantee widespread energy availability, stimulate economic progress, create employment opportunities, and foster sustainable livelihoods, all while addressing pressing climate objectives.

Osinbajo enthusiastically welcomed the chance to collaborate with the Global Energy Alliance, affirming their joint resolve to revolutionize the energy sector.

