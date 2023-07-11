Former Vice President Of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo Appointed Global Advisor to Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet

The immediate past Vice President of the federal republic of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has reacted after he got a global appointment as Advisor to Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet.

The Ogun-born chieftain of the All Progressives Congress made this known today on his verified Twitter page.

Professor Yemi Osinbajo said; “I am excited to announce that I have been appointed Global Advisor to Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet @EnergyAlliance. Together, we will work to unlock capital flows into the clean energy sector and boost Africa’s share in the global carbon market through”

