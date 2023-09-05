Former Spain defender Sergio Ramos returns to Sevilla 18 years after leaving for Real Madrid

According to Daily Trust, veteran former Spain defender Sergio Ramos announced yesterday that he would be returning to his hometown club, Sevilla, after an astounding 18-year absence from the club where he began his illustrious career.

Sevilla has been facing a challenging start to the LaLiga season, currently sitting at the bottom of the league table without a single point from their first three matches.

However, the news of Ramos’ return has sent waves of excitement and anticipation through the fans of the Andalusian club.

Despite their domestic struggles, Sevilla, as the reigning Europa League champions, have secured their spot in the prestigious UEFA Champions League group stage and are set to kick off their campaign on September 20.

Ramos initially departed Sevilla at the tender age of 19, embarking on a journey that would see him rise to become one of the most renowned defenders in the world.

His move to Real Madrid in 2005 marked a significant moment in his career, as it came with a then-record fee for a Spanish defender. Over the years, Ramos became an iconic figure at the Santiago Bernabéu, winning numerous domestic and international titles, and earning a reputation as one of the best defenders in the history of the sport.

In 2021, Ramos took another bold step in his career by signing with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), a move that garnered global attention.

However, his time in the French capital came to an end in June 2023 when his contract with PSG expired.

Ramos’ return to Sevilla is not only a homecoming but also a testament to his enduring passion for the game and his commitment to his roots. It is expected that his wealth of experience and leadership qualities will provide a significant boost to Sevilla’s efforts in both domestic and European competitions.

The footballing world eagerly awaits Ramos’ first appearance back in the white and red stripes of Sevilla, and fans can’t help but wonder if this triumphant return will be the catalyst that turns Sevilla’s fortunes around in LaLiga.

