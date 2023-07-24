Former Senators, Reps Looted Televisions, Chairs, Carpets, They Left Offices In Shambles- Oshiomhole

Former Edo State Governor and Senator representing Edo North, Adams Oshiomhole, has expressed dismay at the amount of vandalism of National Assembly properties by former lawmakers. Oshiomhole revealed that despite the presence of security personnel, television sets, rugs, and chairs were looted by members of the Senate and House of Representatives.

Oshiomhole made the announcement during an appearance on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics. According to him, the past legislators left their offices in shambles with holes in the walls, and he had to pay to renovate his office before he could use it. The former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, stated that vandalism also occurred in offices vacated by previous Principal Officers of the National Assembly, the names of whom he refused to reveal.

“Let me tell you something the National Assembly isn’t talking about, and I’m not sure why those who have a duty to speak aren’t. “I was astounded by the level of vandalism on National Assembly properties.” Televisions were removed, carpets were removed, and Senators’ chairs were removed. I had to use my money, and some people decided to bring me a printer and a laptop to use at my office. I had to buy the carpet and pay for the repairs. To repair the new carpet, I had to pay some young workers to clean the office. I had to pay to have my workplace repainted. I’ll show you the receipt.

“I don’t understand why and how a senate that met on Sunday before we were inaugurated on Tuesday, and that level of vandalism occurred, when we have hundreds of security personnel in the National Assembly.” I’ll never know what happened. You can find holes in the walls even in the offices of Senate main executives, whom I won’t name. “I was told that the same level of vandalism exists in the House of Representatives,” Oshiomhole said.

Source: DAILY POST

