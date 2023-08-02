Former Senator’s Farms Attacked, Supervisor Killed by Suspected Kidnappers in Kwara

On Monday morning, suspected kidnappers raided the farms of Simeon Ajibola, a former senator in the Kwara South senatorial constituency, and killed the farms’ supervisor.

The deceased, Biodun Ajibola, was said to be a relative of the former legislator.

It was reported that the farm supervisor was slain in cold blood while attempting to resist kidnapping in the farms of Isapa, Ekiti local government area of the state.

The hoodlums were claimed to have invaded the farms around 8 a.m.

A family source revealed on Monday evening that the kidnappers’ attempt to kidnap Felix Segun Adeleye, the driver connected to the farms’ supervisor, failed after they spotted several motorcyclists approaching.

According to the informant, the kidnappers abandoned the driver, who had been injured in his leg, and pursued the bikers.

“Thank God Senator Simeon Ajibola was not present,” added the source. Perhaps their purpose was to take him away. However, the supervisor in charge of the farms was not so fortunate, since he was killed when the kidnappers stormed the properties.

“Senator Ajibola’s driver, who was assigned to the late supervisor, was injured and is currently receiving treatment in Ilorin.”

When questioned about how certain he was that the shooters were kidnappers, the source stated, “The driver told me that they attempted to take him away after killing the supervisor of the farms.” But they abandoned him when they saw some bikers and pursued them.”

According to the family source, the event was reported at the Osi Police Divisional Headquarters in the Ekiti local government area, after which the remains of Ajibola were evacuated.

Okasanmi Ajayi, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), verified the occurrence, stating that the corpse had been removed from the location.

He stated that the cops were on the lookout for the thugs.

Nigeria Tribune

Teejanyy (

)