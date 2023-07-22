Former Senator Shehu Sani Reacts As FG Increases Tution Fee For Unity Schools to N100,000

Former senator for Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, took to his verified Twitter account to respond to the news that the Federal Government raised the funding for unity schools to N100,000. It has been reported that the tuition for new students at Federal Government Colleges, also known as Federal Unity Colleges, has been increased to 100,000 Naira.

Shehu Sani, known for being outspoken on various issues, expressed his strong disapproval of the decision to raise tuition at Unity Schools. He found the move completely unacceptable and shameful.

In a succinct statement, Shehu Sani emphasized that his remarks were neither more nor less, making it clear that he believes the conduct of increasing fees at Unity Schools is despicable and should not be tolerated.

The tweet from Shehu Sani garnered attention on social media and added to the ongoing discussions and debates surrounding the issue of education funding and accessibility in Nigeria.

Source: Twitter

