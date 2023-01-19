This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Former Senate President Wayas died of poverty, not sickness, says son

The son of former Senate President Joseph Wayas has made the surprising revelation that his father did not die of sickness; instead, he died of poverty.According to Naija News, the previous Senate leader’s first son, Joseph Wayas Jr., told The Nation that if his father had received the type of care and scientific interest he desired, he would still be alive. Wayas Jr., despite expressing gratitude to President Muhamudu buhari for facilitating his father’s journey to England and providing funds for him to receive high-quality medical care, insisted his father’s life was cut short due to a lack of funds.

He claimed that his father lived three years longer after receiving treatment in England; however, his fitness deteriorated due to financial constraints.

He opined that if there had been similar help after the authorities stopped supporting him, his father wouldn’t have died.

Wayas, who expressed displeasure with the Cross River State Government’s decision to postpone the formation of a committee to plan his father’s funeral, praised the kingdom’s governor, Ben Ayade, for his efforts thus far.

The former Senate President is thought to have died in December 2021 at the age of eighty, and he has yet to be buried, despite the fact that his son expressed optimism that the burial will take place within 30 to 40 days.

According to him, within the final 3 years before his father’s death, his sister in London bore the cost of his remedy and preserving the corpse for the reason that 2021 would follow his death.

“My father did not die of illness,” he said. My dad died of poverty. We can deliver honor to buhari due to the fact that had buhari not now decided that my dad must exit for scientific remedy immediately, he could have died sooner.

“buhari and the Federal Government gave my dad cash to move outside. He lived three years longer because of that motivation. It was given to the point where the Federal Government stated that they couldn’t do anything if the National Assembly couldn’t do something. If my father had acquired the form of care that a person of his age and character must have acquired, Rt. Hon. Dr. Wayas could nevertheless be alive.

