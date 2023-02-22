Former SDP presidential candidate, Mrs Cesnabmihilo Nuhu-Aken’ova, defects to APC, endorses Tinubu.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Mrs Cesnabmihilo Nuhu-Aken’ova, a former presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, on Wednesday defected to the All Progressives Congress, APC, endorses Tinubu.

The APC’s Bola Tinubu, the party’s presidential flagbearer, and Nuhu-Akenova, who revealed her defection at a news conference in Abuja, were her two main reasons for joining.

The national organizer of the All-inclusive Movement for Ahmed Tinubu, Nuhu-Akenova, stated that she thought Tinubu was the best candidate to succeed Jonathan as the nation’s leader given his lineage.

She continued by saying that as a result, the group was supporting Tinubu and Senator Kashim Shettima, who is running as his running partner in the presidential election on February 25, and was receiving its support.

She said, speaking to reporters: “I and my support group are urging the electorate to back and vote for Tinubu to be elected as the nation’s next president.

We’ve discovered someone who shares our perceptions and sentiments, which is why we’re here. He responded to the current financial crisis we are going through in a manner that shows this.

He is Bola Tinubu, the Jagaban, the APC presidential nominee, and, ideally, the nation’s next leader.

Because of his exceptional traits and skills, she continued, “We support Tinubu. Before leaving the SDP to join this moving and unstoppable juggernaut, the APC, I was a candidate for president in the party.

The accomplishments Tinubu made while serving as governor of Lagos State, along with his natural ability to develop people and make use of resources, are plain to see, Nuhu-Akenova continued, adding that Nigeria will be great under his presidency.

Trendzhub (

)