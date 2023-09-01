NEWS

Former presidential candidates seek inclusion in Tinubu’s Govt

A group of presidential candidates who participated in the recent 2023 election has communicated their interests to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as reported by the Daily Post. Ambassador Felix Osakwe, representing the Forum of Concerned Presidential Candidates, made this statement during a visit to the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje, in Abuja.

This group of candidates comprises representatives from various political parties, including the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), the Action Peoples Party (APP), and the Action Democratic Party (ADP), among others.

Their primary aim in forming this forum is to promote peace and development in Nigeria. They want President Tinubu to understand that not all presidential candidates opposed his victory in the election.

During their meeting with Alhaji Ganduje, they expressed their support for President Tinubu and their desire to hold positions in his administration. They hoped that the APC chairman would arrange a meeting between them and President Tinubu, allowing them to convey their perspectives. Alhaji Ganduje assured the forum that he would convey their sentiments and requests to President Tinubu.

