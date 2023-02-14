This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Former Presidential Aspirant, PDP Stakeholders Condole With Bayelsa State Governor [Photos]

His Excellency, The Former PDP Presidential Aspirant And the Executive Governor Of Bauchi, Senator Bala Mohammed has sympathized with his Bayelsa counterpart, Doye Diri over the sudden passage of his father, Pa Joseph Abraham.

Speaking during the condolence visit in Yenagoa, Mohammed who described the deceased as a thoughtful and responsible father of the nation, said Pa Abraham lived a good live and his presence will be sorely missed but his legacy, hard work, sacrifice and dedication will forever be remembered, appreciated and celebrated.

While sympathizing with the family, Mohammed said sorrowful event of the passage of the elder statesman leaves behind pain and discomfort in the hearts of many, especially those he has raised, built and mentored.

Governor Bala extended condolences on behalf of the State Government and Bauchi Emirate, saying Governor Diri who is the Wakilin Kudun Bauchi is cherished by the many, for his outstanding performance and exemplary leadership.

Mohammed said Bauchi and Bayelsa states are inexorably connected with each other, saying their mutual friendship will be strengthened for the benefit of the citizenry.

Responding, Governor Douye Diri appreciated Mohammed for being with him and the family of Pa Abraham at the time and beyond, saying he remains his role model in the execution of projects that will change the narratives in the economic, health and agricultural sectors.

He commended Governor Mohammed and members of his entourage for the condolence and wished them safe return.

Source: This story was published on the facebook account of the Senior Special Adviser to the Governor on media and publicity, Honourable Lawal Muazu, kindly visit the page to read more.

