Former presidential aide, Ita Enang prevented from meeting Tinubu

Ita Enang, a former presidential adviser, has spoken about the interaction he had with Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s aides at a rally in Akwa Ibom State.

The staffers to Tinubu and Enang reportedly held opposing views. Remember how Bola Ahmed Tinubu held a rally in Uyo on January 30th as a part of his presidential campaign? Everything proceeded without a hitch because there were so many people there to back him.

The APC candidate for governor of Akwa Ibom, Ita Enang, expressed regret about his aides’ choice and claimed he was denied the chance to see his party’s presidential candidate at work during the lovely event’s backstage activities.

Ita Enang claimed that Tinubu security personnel at Uyo’s Victor Attah International Airport informed him that they had been instructed not to admit him due to his legal conflicts with the party’s candidate for governor of the state.

Ita Enang later asserted that he decided not responding to them mostly because he didn’t want the presidential campaign to contain any defects. When I asked to see Tinubu at the airport, Ita Enang made the joke that I didn’t need him because I already had my fans.

When asked about their conversation with Bola Tinubu, Ita Enang stated, “According to what they told me, they wouldn’t let me inside since it is known and expected that I will be there to proclaim my governorship.”

