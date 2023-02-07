Former president of Nigeria Goodluck Jonathan loses his uncle

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, former President of Nigeria, has lost his uncle, Elder Omieworio Afeni.

Elder Afeni, Jonathan’s mother’s younger brother, died at the weekend in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, after a brief illness at the age of 87.

According to a statement signed by Jonathan’s media adviser, Ikechukwu Eze, the former President has been in Bayelsa since last weekend, when Mr. Afeni transited.

According to the statement, Jonathan’s family “is deeply saddened by his departure but grateful to God for the gift of a long and fulfilled life.”

Jonathan described the deceased as a forthright individual who promoted community peace and unity, adding that “Elder Omieworio Afeni would be sorely missed for his wisdom and wise counsel.”

The burial date has been set for March 23, 2023, and the family will communicate the details of the funeral arrangements in due course.

