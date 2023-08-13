Former President Obasanjo Spent $16bn On Power; Who Were The Contractors – Edet Nkpubre

A former National Vice Chairman (South-South), of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Edet Nkpubre, has insinuated, even though he did not make a direct statement, that former President Olusegun Obasanjo should be probed; after he revealed how the former President spent $16billion on power and yet there was no improvement.

Source: The Punch.

Chief Edet Nkpubre had said, “President Tinubu should go beyond the immediate past administration and start probing past administrations from 1999. Former President (Olusegun) Obasanjo spent $16bn on power and yet we did not see any improvement.”

The Punch online papers, reported that Edet Nkpubre noted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress (APC) should probe past administrations, during an interview. Nkpubre maintained that the money that has been looted by public office holders from 1999 is enough to pay the debt burden of Nigeria. According to him, there is a need to ask about the identity of the contractors that were paid $16billion to fix the problems of power during former President Obasanjo’s administration.

The former PDP Chieftain also mentioned that the case of the first female President of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and a former Minister, Diezani K. Alison-Madueke should be reopened.

