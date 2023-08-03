Former President Buhari Told Our People To Vote For Bola Tinubu, And They All Did So – Miyetti Allah

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) revealed that during the February 25th presidential election, former President Muhammadu Buhari urged their members to vote for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and they followed his advice. The group is now calling on President Tinubu to consider their members for appointments in his cabinet.

Alhaji Gidado Siddikki, the South-East zonal leader of MACBAN, emphasized that they actively supported and prayed for President Tinubu’s victory during the election, and they expect him not to abandon them.

In the report which was made by Vanguard on Thursday August 3, 2023, Siddikki said – “During the election, to my knowledge, my people voted for President Tinubu because his predecessor, President Muhammadu Buhari, told my people to vote for him and they all did so.

Regarding the proposed N8,000 palliative for 12 million households due to the removal of fuel subsidy, Siddikki expressed that their members should also be considered for appointments in the government, even if it means as office sweepers at the Presidential Villa.

Source: Vanguard paper

Ifey_communication (

)