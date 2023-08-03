Former President Buhari Told Our People To Vote For Bola Tinubu, And They All Did So – Miyetti Allah

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) has said that former President, Muhammadu Buhari, told members of the group to vote for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the February 25th presidential election, and they all did so. The group said this while calling on the President to consider their members for appointments into his cabinet.

While speaking on behalf of the group, the South-East zonal leader of MACBAN, Alhaji Gidado Siddikki, said that members of the group prayed and supported Tinubu to make sure that he won the election, and that he should not abandon them.

In the report which was made by Vanguard on Thursday August 3, 2023, Siddikki said – “During the election, to my knowledge, my people voted for President Tinubu because his predecessor, President Muhammadu Buhari, told my people to vote for him and they all did so.

“We prayed, supported, endorsed and did everything politically possible to ensure his victory. So he should not abandon us.”

Speaking about the N8,000 which the President proposed to give to 12 million households across the country for a period of six months to cushion the hardship brought on the masses by the removal of fuel subsidy, and other promises which President Tinubu has made to Nigerians, Siddikki said that the President should also appoint their members even if it is as office sweepers in Aso Rock.

He said – “In addition to the N8,000 proposed palliative and other benefits of the government, he should appoint us too, even as sweepers at the Presidential Villa.”

