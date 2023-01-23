NEWS

Former PDP Presidential Candidate, Bala Mohammed Attends APC Presidential Rally In Bauchi (Photos)

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 11 hours ago
0 343 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Former PDP Presidential Candidate, Bala Mohammed Attends APC Presidential Rally In Bauchi (Photos)

The Presidential Candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu Alongside his Presidential Campaign team arrived Bauchi State for their Presidential Rally. According to the Pictures that were posted from the scene of the event, the former Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Bala Mohammed who is the incumbent Governor of Bauchi State also arrived at the venue of the APC Presidential Rally in Bauchi.

Following the news posted on Social Media by the campaign team of the the former vice Air Marshall, Sadiq Abubakar, who is the APC Governorship Candidate of Bauchi State, Governor Bala went to the event to welcome President Muhammadu buhari. Below is the screenshot evidence of the post on Facebook.

Credit: Air marshall Tv/ Facebook.

Take a look at some the pictures of the Former Presidential Candidate, Bala Mohammed, President Muhammadu buhari and others.

Actually, despite their Political differences, They still value and respect each other.

Content created and supplied by: LegendaryNews (via 50minds
News )

#PDP #Presidential #Candidate #Bala #Mohammed #Attends #APC #Presidential #Rally #Bauchi #PhotosFormer PDP Presidential Candidate, Bala Mohammed Attends APC Presidential Rally In Bauchi (Photos) Publish on 2023-01-23 16:01:56



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 11 hours ago
0 343 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Tinubu’s Past Records Have Shown That He Is Fit To Be The Next Nigerian President—Rotimi Akeredolu

16 mins ago

As The Glory Of All Lands, Bayelsa State Didn’t Disappoint, I Commed The Zeal- Atiku Abubakar

31 mins ago

“Tinubu Has Not Jumped Any Political Ship Like Peter Obi And Atiku Abubakar” – Tinubu’s Side Claims

39 mins ago

Reactions As Peter Obi’s supporters Ride Camel To Rally Ground In The North

46 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button