Former PDP Presidential Candidate, Bala Mohammed Attends APC Presidential Rally In Bauchi (Photos)

The Presidential Candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu Alongside his Presidential Campaign team arrived Bauchi State for their Presidential Rally. According to the Pictures that were posted from the scene of the event, the former Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Bala Mohammed who is the incumbent Governor of Bauchi State also arrived at the venue of the APC Presidential Rally in Bauchi.

Following the news posted on Social Media by the campaign team of the the former vice Air Marshall, Sadiq Abubakar, who is the APC Governorship Candidate of Bauchi State, Governor Bala went to the event to welcome President Muhammadu buhari. Below is the screenshot evidence of the post on Facebook.

Take a look at some the pictures of the Former Presidential Candidate, Bala Mohammed, President Muhammadu buhari and others.

Actually, despite their Political differences, They still value and respect each other.

