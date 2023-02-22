Former PDP Presidential Aspirant, Bala Mohammed Bags Another Fellowship Award [Photos]

His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Bauchi State And Former PDP Presidential Aspirant, Senator Bala Muhammed has been conferred with a Distinguished Fellowship Award by the Environmental Management and Disaster Risk Reduction Institute of Nigeria (EMDRRI).

Receiving the Award at the first ACReSAL project pre-launch stakeholders meeting held at Command Guest House, Bauchi, Bala Mohammed appreciated the Institute for the remarkable recognition and the conferment, and assured the Institute and the good people of Bauchi State that he would not be reluctant in taking all necessary measures in disaster management for the safety of the state and its people.

