Former PDP leader Secondus claims that Rivers voters rejected Tinubu.

Before this weekend’s presidential election, Uche Secondus, the former national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, predicted that Nyesom Wike’s alleged attempt to canvass support for Bola Tinubu, the APC’s presidential nominee, would be fruitless.

On Wednesday, Secondus claimed that the people of Rivers had turned their backs on the former governor of Lagos.

There have been rumors that Wike, the governor elected on the PDP ticket who represents the disgruntled governors, is attempting to help Tinubu win the presidential election.

The move was rebuffed by Secondus, who claimed that “Rivers residents have refused to vote for Tinubu.”

He emphasized that in terms of track record, the former governor of Lagos cannot be compared to Atiku Abubakar, the PDP nominee.

“People from the rivers are very wise and very clever,” he said. Wike is looking out for his interests but the people of Rivers are not acting in that manner.

The people of Rivers are aware of the reality, which is that Tinubu and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar cannot be compared, despite appeals to some chiefs and other things.

Publish on 2023-02-22 15:58:08



