Former PDP Chairman, Uche Secondus Reacts To CBN New Naira Policy

A Former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, has declared that the idea behind the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, new naira policy, deserves to be supported because it will rid the national of corruption and prevent vote buyers from actualizing their plans during elections (Punch).

Secondus who spoke recently while reacting to the policy and the oppositions, argued that although the president, Muhammadu Buhari, had not done well since assuming office, the new CBN naira policy was a praiseworthy policy that deserved support from Nigerians.

In his words: “if there is any policy of president Buhari that deserves to be supported, it is the new naira policy. Though we all know that the president has not done well since he assumed office, the idea behind the new naira policy deserves to be supported.”

The former PDP leader who visibly expressed the believe that the policy would stop corruption, alluded to the fact that the politicians who are against the policy are not friends of the common Nigerians, as they are only trying to protect their own selfish interests.

