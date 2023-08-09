Former Nigerien Rebel Leader Launches Anti Coup Movement Against Niger Junta

The international community, including the United Nations, Western nations, and democratic members of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) such as Nigeria, is calling for the reinstatement of the civilian administration in Niger. This administration had effectively contained a violent Islamist insurgency that had been causing widespread devastation in the Sahel region.

Niger’s significance is further amplified by its position as the seventh-largest producer of uranium, a primary nuclear fuel. Rhissa Ag Boula, a former rebel leader and political figure in Niger, has initiated a campaign against the junta that seized control through a coup on July 26. This marks the first sign of internal resistance against the military rule in the strategically vital Sahel nation.

Ag Boula’s newly formed Council of Resistance for the Republic (CRR) is committed to restoring ousted President Mohamed Bazoum, who had been under house arrest since the coup. The CRR’s statement places blame on those entrusted with Niger’s defense for the current crisis.

Efforts to reverse the coup have encountered obstacles, as the junta rejected recent diplomatic missions, including those from neighboring Mali and Burkina Faso, both of which supported the coup. Furthermore, diplomatic negotiations have hit a standstill as the junta refused access to African and UN envoys, despite pressure to engage in discussions before an upcoming conference.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is now considering the potential use of force as an option. Ag Boula’s statement aligns the CRR with ECOWAS and other international actors seeking the restoration of the Nigerien constitution.

Ag Boula, a prominent figure in Tuareg uprisings during the 1990s and 2000s, enjoys popularity among the Tuareg ethnic group, which holds significant influence in the northern desert regions of Niger. While the extent of support for the CRR remains uncertain, his backing could be crucial for the junta’s ambitions to expand control beyond the borders of Niamey.

Notably, the United States has issued a warning to the Niger junta, emphasizing that failure to reinstate constitutional order might lead to the use of military force. Victoria Nuland, acting deputy secretary of the US, conveyed this message during a teleconference. She highlighted ongoing discussions and engagements among key international stakeholders, including ECOWAS President Tinubu and European allies, in addressing the governance crisis in Niger.

