Former Nigeria’s Ambassador Ibrahim Sule Reacts After Tinubu Directed The Recall of All Ambassadors

Nigeria’s Former Envoy to Indonesia, Ambassador Ibrahim Mai Sule has answered some interview questions while appearing on the Arise TV online program. The journalist asked him to air his view after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu directed the recall of all career and non-career ambassadors from their duty posts worldwide. This was made public by the special adviser to the President on Media and Publicity.

During the online Interview on Arise TV, He said…

“Ambassadors are there representing the countries they come from, but they sit at the discretion of the president. The president can recall ambassadors at any time and appoint new ones that they believe will represent more effectively. This has always been the tradition.

Your question was not about the president’s powers but about recalling everyone from all embassies worldwide. Some Ambassadors suggest that recalling everyone gives the impression of a crisis. Do you think this approach is appropriate?

Traditionally, career diplomats stay for three years and are often shifted after that time. Political appointees are usually called back when a new government takes power. However, it ultimately depends on their thinking”

What is your opinion on this matter? Kindly drop your comment in the box below, and share the post.

You can watch the full video below, Starting From 2:18 minutes



Number_One (

)