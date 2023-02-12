Former Minister of State for FCT, Jumoke Akinjide reacts as she was asked to give reasons why Atiku should succeed Buhari

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to a news that was published by The Nigerian Tribune paper Online this morning, it was reported that the former Minister of State for FCT and a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State, Chief Jumoke Akinjide, during an interview with Tribune’s correspondent, has spoken on Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s 2023 presidential ambition, as she said there was nothing wrong if a Northerner should succeed a Northerner.

When she was asked the reason why Atiku, a Northerner, should succeed President Muhammadu Buhari, who is also a northerner, she said that it is what the people in her party wanted because, they wanted to zone the ticket to the South-East geopolitical zone, but when some people rose up and said the ticket should be thrown open, they did just that and Atiku eventually won.

Further talking, she said another reason Atiku should succeed President Buhari is because, the North-East has never had the presidency and that the South, since 1999, has had it for 14 years and by the time Buhari finishes, the North will have had it for 10 years.

She said, “So, stricto sensu, yes, North handing over to North. But strictly, if you look at it in terms of the number of years, there is no inherent inequity in the North retaining it because if a southerner had won it, the South will have had 22 years to the North’s 10.”

