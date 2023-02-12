Former Minister Jumoke Akinjide Says The Issue Of G-5 Governors Can’t Affect Atiku

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Jumoke Akinjide, who was the minister of state for the federal capital territory and a leading member of the PDP, has said that G-5 governors have lost speed and are no longer valid.

She made this known while addressing some journalists on issues about the February presidential election. She asserted that Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the PDP, has a better chance of winning the election.

Journalists asked her, “Why can’t Atiku, who is assuring Nigerians that he will restructure the country, settle the dispute between the southwest governors and the PDP National Chairman?”

Why can’t he help the G-5 governors achieve what they want so that the party can be balanced? Jumoke Akinjide replied and said that the issue of G-5 governors is outdated.

She said that we are not hearing anything about them anymore because they are overblown and have lost speed. She also asserted that the Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has made it known that he does not have any issue with Atiku being the presidential candidate of their party.

Jumoke asserted that Atiku was legally elected during a convention, and Seyi Makinde doesn’t have any problem with his colleague, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, who is Atiku’s running mate. She says that Atiku has the right to choose who will be his running mate.

According to her, Seyi Makinde is saying that the chairman of the party and presidential candidate cannot both be Northerners.

Other members of the party are saying the national chairman cannot be removed right now and they should give it some time.

She said that the chairman will step down from office willingly after the winner of the election is announced. The former minister said that the national chairman of the PDP should be allowed to be part of the election process.

