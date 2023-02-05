Former Minister Alleges Governor of Central Bank Wants to Disrupt Election with Currency Scarcity

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The scarcity of both old and new naira notes in circulation has been a major issue in Nigeria, causing reactions from various sectors of society. A former Minister of Ation and member of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Chief Femi Fani-kayode, recently took to Twitter to express his thoughts on the matter.

In his tweet, Chief Fani-kayode claimed that the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, has no intention of releasing new notes until after the upcoming presidential election on February 25th. The former Minister believes that the Governor wants the people to suffer and wants to cause chaos in order to disrupt the election process.

Fani-kayode stated, “Let me make this clear. Emefiele has no intention of releasing new notes until March.” He went on to say, “He wants people to suffer, he wants chaos, he wants to scuttle the election.”

The ongoing scarcity of currency in circulation and the allegations made by Chief Fani-kayode have raised concerns among the public and sparked debates on the actions of the central bank and its impact on the economy and the upcoming election.

What are your reactions to Chief Fani-kayode’s tweet concerning the ongoing scarcity of new naira notes in the circulation?

