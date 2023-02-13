Former Lagos Deputy Gov, Pedro Reveals Why Bola Tinubu Made Few Gaffes During His Campaign Rallies

A former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Femi Pedro has revealed why the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu made a few gaffes during his presidential campaign rallies.

Recall that Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a former Governor of Lagos State has come under criticism by the opposition parties for his recent gaffes during rallies.

Reacting to the development, Femi Pedro, while speaking in an exclusive interview with Channels Television stated that most of the speeches Nigerians hear or read are doctored.

He added; “He might have made few slips here and there; everybody does that. The other time [Iyorchia] Ayu on national TV said PDP should be rejected. He didn’t mean PDP, of course, but it was a slip.”

He noted that a politician can easily have a slip of tongue on a campaign train due to noise, gravitas, the pressure, and the general rally atmosphere.

News Source – Channels Television Verified Twitter Page

