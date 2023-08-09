Former Kano Emir, Sanusi Meets Niger’s Coup Leaders (photos)

Alhaji Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has engaged with the leaders of the recent coup in Niger Republic. The discussions occurred in Niamey, the capital of the nation, and involved General Abdourahmane Tchiani, the leader of the coup, as reported by Daily Trust.

Sanusi, who holds the position of Khalifa of the Tijjaniya sect in West Africa and was previously the Emir of Kano, shared pictures and videos of the meeting on social media platforms, sparking widespread attention. Notably, the Tijjaniya sect boasts a substantial following within Niger.

The former CBN Governor’s interaction with the coup leaders transpired following unsuccessful attempts by the military junta to engage with representatives from significant bodies such as the African Union (AU), the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), and a prominent US diplomat.

Earlier endeavors by ECOWAS, which formed a delegation led by former Nigerian military leader Abdusalaami Abubakar and the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, did not yield successful peace negotiations with the military rulers.

Sanusi’s participation in discussions with the coup leaders underscores the complexities surrounding the political impasse triggered by the recent coup in Niger Republic. The situation remains fluid as various parties continue their efforts to resolve the situation and restore stability to the nation.

